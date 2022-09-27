3 quick takes as MSU begins practice

1. This is the most flexible MSU basketball roster in memory

Michigan State’s basketball program has had rosters with more proven star power and better depth. I can’t remember a more flexible roster than this.

As the Spartans opened practice Monday, six weeks before their opener, the lineup and rotation possibilities are practically endless.

Here’s how Tom Izzo put it:

“We can go very small and that’s with our two point guards (AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker) and maybe Jaden (Akins on the wing) and then, hell, Pierre (Brooks) could play the 4 and Joey (Hauser) could play the 5. We could go with Malik (Hall) and Joey at the 4 and 5. We can go very small. We can go very big. With Mady (Sissoko at centre), Joey and Malik (Hall at forward) and Pierre (at shooting guard). Yeah, we do have some flexibility.

