3 questions for Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers SEC basketball

In the span of a week, Florida basketball has turned progress into wins under first-year Coach Todd Golden.

The Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) followed up an 82-75 home win over Georgia with a 67-56 road win at LSU. Now, Florida will try to pick up its first win against a ranked team under Golden when it hosts No. 20 Missouri Saturday at the O’Connell Center (3:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) drives to the basket during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

“This is what’s great about being in this slate,” Golden said. “You have great opportunities and challenges every night.”

Florida was competitive in back-to-back SEC losses to Auburn and Texas A&M to start SEC play, losing both games by an average margin of 3 points.

UF Tops LSU:Florida basketball: 3 takeaways from Florida’s 67-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge

