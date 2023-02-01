3 questions for Florida Gators basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers

3 questions for Florida Gators basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Florida basketball will get another opportunity during a Brutal four-game stretch when it hosts No. 2 Tennessee on Wednesday at the O’Connell Center (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The Gators (12-9, 5-3 SEC) are coming off scoring a season-low 50 points in a 64-50 loss at No. 5 Kansas State. Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) has won nine of its last 10 games with a suffocating defense that has held six of its eight SEC opponents under 60 points.

