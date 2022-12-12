NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14, but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday.

If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.

One thing that seemed oddly prevalent, however, was bad quarterback play. Several guys in situations to prove themselves failed to step up while others were just plain bad when their teams needed them to deliver for the offense.

Looking at the landscape, though, these three NFL quarterbacks played like they deserve to be benched. That doesn’t mean it’s realistically going to happen for some of them but, based on their performance, you couldn’t blame a team if they did send these signal-callers to ride the pine.

NFL: 3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14 performances

Mitchell Trubisky QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky relieved Kenny Pickett and the Steelers should send him to Siberia

Coming into the week with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing solid football, it seemed like Mike Tomlin’s team had another great opportunity to garner momentum as they faced a Ravens team playing without Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh then saw their own starter go down as Kenny Pickett left the game as he went into concussion protocol.

That paved the way for Mitchell Trubisky to get back on the field and the results were absolutely brutal. If you just look at cherry-picked numbers, it wasn’t all that bad for the former No. 2 overall pick by the Bears as he completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 276 yards and had a touchdown.

His biggest problem was completing passes to the Ravens defense, though. Trubisky threw an Astonishing three interceptions in an eventual 16-14 loss to Baltimore, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. This isn’t a Steelers team capable of winning if they are giving possession back to their opponents.

While we know that Mason Rudolph is definitely not a long-term answer or even a starting NFL quarterback, Trubisky has done nothing but show that he isn’t either whenever he’s been on the field this year. If Pickett Misses any time, Tomlin should be charged in a court of law for Malpractice if Trubisky is the starter after that performance.