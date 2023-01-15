3 Power 5 transfers commit, Javon Foster will return

3 Power 5 transfers commit, Javon Foster will return

Missouri football Landed a commitment from a former four-star wide receiver on Saturday, when Dannis Jackson announced his plans to join the Tigers through the transfer portal. Jackson spent his first three seasons at Ole Miss.

“Committed to The Zou,” Jackson said in a social media post announcing his intentions.

Jackson became the second transfer receiver to commit to Missouri, following Theo Wease, previously of Oklahoma. The Tigers will hope those two, along with returning players like Luther Burden III and Mehki Miller, can help replace the production of Dominic Lovett, who led MU in receiving last season before transferring to Georgia.

Missouri wide receivers Coach Jacob Peeler originally recruited Jackson for the Rebels. Jackson was rated as a four-star high school prospect out of Sumrall in Mississippi by the 247Sports composite and chose Ole Miss over a wealth of offers including Mississippi State, Arkansas and Auburn.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button