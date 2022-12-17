3 possible destinations for Alabama WR Aaron Anderson

One of the biggest SEC football players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal heading into the 2023 offseason emerged in the last week in the former Alabama Crimson Tide freshman wide receiver and ex-blue-chip Recruit Aaron Anderson.

After spending one year with head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, Anderson elected to put his name in the transfer portal to apparently seek greener pastures. This is definitely one of the most interesting occurrences among the skill position Portal entrances as part of the 2023 class in the early stages of this cycle.

It was assumed that Anderson was going to compete for starting reps as early as this fall. But injury issues limited what he was able to do on the field for the Alabama offense during the regular season. And he didn’t give it a shot to play for Alabama in the Sugar Bowl against the reigning Big 12 Champion Kansas State Wildcats.

Anderson is now the whopping fifth wide receiver to enter the transfer portal from Alabama. The Tide is losing a lot of wideout depth to the portal, and Anderson is definitely one of the more talented to test the transfer market Entering the 2023 offseason.

3 possible transfer destinations for the Talented SEC football WR Aaron Anderson

Here’s a look at three possible destinations for the Alabama transfer WR Anderson.

Alabama

Although he did enter the transfer portal earlier this week, there is still the possibility that Anderson could return to Tuscaloosa to continue his collegiate career with the Crimson Tide. They might just be testing the waters in the Portal for this coming offseason.

Granted, I don’t know how well it will sit with Saban and the Alabama coaching staff that Anderson entered the Portal before the Sugar Bowl and after just one year in Tuscaloosa. That is something we will have to watch play out in the coming weeks.

The fit is still there for Anderson in the Alabama offense. He is an absolutely electric playmaker who seemingly found a home with the Tide after his original commitment was with former wide receivers Coach Mickey Joseph and the LSU Tigers.

Don’t rule out the possibility of Anderson returning to Alabama in 2023.