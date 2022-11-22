3-point shooting delivers Duke basketball a win over scrappy Bellarmine

DURHAM – Duke basketball won’t open Atlantic Coast Conference play until next month, but Monday’s Matchup against a scrappy Bellarmine Squad allowed the Blue Devils to do some early comparison.

The Knights entered Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 1-1 record against the ACC with a 67-66 win over Louisville and a 76-66 loss last week to Clemson. They left Durham 1-2.

Well. 8 Duke hit a season-high 14 shots from beyond the arc as it passed its conference litmus test with a convincing 74-57 win. The Blue Devils shot almost exclusively from 3-point range (35 of 55 shots) as Bellarmine crowded the interior and 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II.

Duke’s defense – giving up a program-best 53.2 points per contest after four games – held its opponent to under 60 points for the fourth time this season while turning eight turnovers into 13 points. The lengthy Blue Devils outrebounded Bellarmine 36-24 and got 27 points from their deep bench.

Nov 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jacob Grandison (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Bellarmine Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 18 points while Jacob Grandison added 16. Both were 3 of 5 from 3. Lively was held to two points but collected five rebounds and two assists. Freshman Dariq Whitehead, who had six points on 3-of-11 shooting in 15 minutes against Delaware in his first game back from an injury, was 1 of 4 on Monday, collecting two points in 10 minutes.

