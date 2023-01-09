3-point Shooting Continuing to Improve For OKC

Oklahoma City has shown many improvements from last season to now 40 games into the 2022-23 campaign.

From individual accolades to team improvement overall, the Thunder have taken a step forward in their rebuild. One of the biggest improvements is from the team’s 3-point shooting.

OKC finished the 2021-22 season dead last in the league in 3-point percentage. Over the off-season they focused their improvements on fixing those woes.

