3-point Shooting Continuing to Improve For OKC

Oklahoma City has shown many improvements from last season to now 40 games into the 2022-23 campaign.

From individual accolades to team improvement overall, the Thunder have taken a step forward in their rebuild. One of the biggest improvements is from the team’s 3-point shooting.

OKC finished the 2021-22 season dead last in the league in 3-point percentage. Over the off-season they focused their improvements on fixing those woes.

This season it’s much improved.

The Thunder now ranks 16th in the NBA in 3-point percentage and continues to work their way forward.

The Thunder are shooting 35.6% as a team from beyond the arc, a big improvement from last season. Oklahoma City is shooting 45.6% from deep in their last three games, which is behind only Chicago in the same stretch.

The improvement is led by individual OKC players who have seen major improvements in their numbers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey both are finding ways to continue to improve.

SGA is shooting 34.7% which is up from his 30% a season ago, while Giddey is shooting nearly 35%, a stark growth from his 26.3% his Rookie season.

New additions to the roster have also added big numbers to the team. Isaiah Joe hasn’t played much over the course of the full season, but recently he has seen his role explode.

Joe was acquired late in the off-season from Philadelphia and has made his resume on 3-point shooting.

This season Joe is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc, which leads the team.

Other Thunder players have shown skills from outside including Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala, and it’s paid off for OKC.

The Thunder offense has begun to improve as they continue to compete in games and move closer to .500.

Three-point shooting is crucial in the NBA now, and Oklahoma City continues to play catch up and move closer to the middle of the pack as the young players continue to fix their shooting strokes.

