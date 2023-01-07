3 players whose Draft stock could be impacted in the National Championship

Heading into Monday night’s national championship game, both TCU and Georgia will have several star players on the field.

For Georgia, players such as defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, and cornerback Kelee Ringo have already cemented themselves as top picks in the 2023 NFL draft. But for many players, specifically at TCU, the national championship could serve as one final chance to boost their draft stock.

On both sides of the ball, TCU has players who can gain from a strong showing to end the season. And they will have arguably their biggest challenge of the season against this strong Georgia roster.

For Georgia, who took home last year’s National Championship, they lost many of their stars to the 2022 NFL draft. While bringing back several key players, including Stetson Bennett, much of their success has been found by leaning on their young stars. But even so, Georgia still has players whose draft stock can go up with a strong showing in the National Championship.

Here are three players whose draft stock can be impacted in the National Championship.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

The 2023 wide receiver class is full of elite talent. USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt are all potential first-round prospects and could all be the first taken at their position. TCU’s Quentin Johnston is also in the conversation. With a strong outing in the National Championship, they could earn a spot in the top 10.

Prior to the 2022 season, Johnston had put together two strong seasons for the TCU offense. Over this time, he recorded 55 receptions for 1,099 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added three carries for three rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now, in what appears to be his final season at TCU, Johnston has put together the best outing of his collegiate career. Hedging into the National Championship, Johnston has stuffed the stat sheet. On the season, he has recorded 59 receptions for 1,066 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

When TCU took down Michigan in the semi-final, Johnston delivered one of the top outings of his career. He finished the day with six receptions for 163 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Johnston has the size and ability to test opposing secondaries with ease. If he can dominate a Georgia secondary full of NFL-caliber talent, he could boost his draft stock dramatically.

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh could prove to be one of the best running backs in this year’s draft class. Over the past four seasons, he has developed into an elite talent out of the backfield. He now looks to make his presence felt at the next level.

Over his first three seasons at Georgia, McIntosh made appearances in the backfield. In each season, he saw his role increase. Over this time, he recorded 753 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 130 total carries. Through the air, he added 33 receptions for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This season, McIntosh has put together the best performance of his collegiate career. On the ground, he has totaled 779 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 142 carries. Through the air, he has added 42 receptions for 505 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Heading into the draft, McIntosh will be in a deep running back class. Players such as Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Tank Bigsby have all put together strong collegiate careers. A big outing in the National Championship could help McIntosh find his spot along with all of these other running backs.

Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

TCU’s Dylan Horton has proven to be one of the best pass rushers in the nation. With a strong outing against an elite Georgia Offensive line, his draft stack could increase significantly.

Horton, now in his fifth collegiate season, has been a crucial piece for the TCU defense.

During the 2021 season, Horton made a significant jump in his production. He finished the season with 51 total tackles and four sacks.

Now in his final season, Horton has looked elite. He has recorded 44 total tackles, 10 total sacks, one forced fumble, and four defended passes.

As TCU took down Michigan in the semifinals, Horton delivered for the defense. He finished the game with six total tackles, four total sacks, one forced fumble, and one defended pass.

If Horton can put together another big game, he could quickly find himself atop NFL draft boards. With his potential, he can single-handedly change games. Proving that against one of the SEC’s elite could indicate that he could do the same at the next level.