3 players for Boogie Ellis to work out with this fall
Boogie Ellis was an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention last year for USC basketball. He’s going to be very important for the Squad this season too, as much of the offense is going to be run through him. That’s because he’s the second-best returning player behind Pac-12 Player of the Year Hopeful Drew Peterson.
Ellis is a guard who can both take the ball up, and play off the ball as a two-guard. This season, he’s either going to be the primary ball handler, or the closest option to the ball when Peterson is called upon to take it up. Or perhaps a mix of both roles.
Regardless, he is clearly going to be heavily involved in this offense, and will have relatively higher expectations placed on him due to him being a senior. It’s going to be a young team this year, as SC will be breaking in many major recruits from their No. 7 recruiting class in America for 2022. Ellis will need to be working hard before the season this fall to gain chemistry with the new faces.
Interestingly, however, Boogie Ellis will also really need to focus on his Chemistry with returning teammate Drew Peterson. Again, if the offense is going to run seamlessly, they’re going to need Ellis and Peterson at their very best.
These two are likely to touch the ball the most on the team, and a dominant backcourt duo is going to be necessary if they want to go on a deep tournament run. Last year, the two averaged a combined 24.9 points per game and 5.7 assists per game.
That’s solid, but if BOTH perform at First-Team All-Pac 12 levels, those numbers will go up, and so will the chances of a deep Tournament run. If Ellis wants to reach that level in his game, he’ll need to work with the one that’s already there, and work with him quite a bit.