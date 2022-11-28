3 Philadelphia college basketball games we’re watching
College hoops is finally back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men’s basketball games in Philadelphia this season.
1. Penn vs. Saint Joseph’s
Probably the most funky of all the Philadelphia Big 5 games, St. Joseph’s has a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 matchups against the Quakers.
- When: Wednesday, 8:30pm ET
- Where: The Palestra
- Ways to watch: Stream online on ESPN+ or buy tickets here
2. Houston @ Temple
All eyes are on Houston as a NCAA title contender so this will be a great litmus test for Temple.
- When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6pm ET
- Where: Liacouras Center
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here
3. Creighton @ Villanova
By this time we’ll know if the Blue Jays and Wildcats live up to preseason expectations. If they have, this could be a very meaningful game heading into the Big East tournament.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 12pm ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center
- Ways to watch: Watch on FOX or buy tickets here
