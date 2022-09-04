3 Patriots players that could be next to join the NFL’s top 100 list

The NFL Top 100 is an annual list recognizing the game’s top 100 active players. What makes it unique is the fact that it’s a list voted on by players in the league.

In many ways, it’s the ultimate recognition an individual can get by being voted among the best by their peers. In 2022, Mac Jones (85) and Matthew Judon (52) were the only two Patriots to crack the list.

With a young team ready to compete, let’s take a look at who could be the next Patriot to receive the Top 100 honor.

S, Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger is a human wrecking ball and is even considered “underrated” in some eyes. Pro Football Focus lists him at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with an overall grade of 71.8 for 2021, improving from his 64.1 grade in 2020.

In 2022 the 26-year-old out of Lenoir Rhyne could have a year 3 leap like no other, as he is poised for a major role in the Patriots defense. His versatility to play in the box and pure athleticism make for a scary combo. With Devin McCourty on his way out and Adrian Phillips getting up there in age, Dugger should take the majority of the snaps at strong safety. New England’s defense is much more Athletic and should allow him to pin his ears back and cover more of his area, rather than making up for the lack of speed like he did in his first two seasons.

DT, Christian Barmore

Christian Barmore had one of the most underrated rookie seasons from a defensive lineman. The Alabama man was a wrecking ball on passing plays but needed to improve in run support. After what looks to be a successful offseason, Barmore has taken the year two leap and could be in the top-100 as early as this season. He has all the makings to be a star and a true leader for the Patriots defense. And I think most will learn his name this year, as he has been the Outright best player all camp for New England

OL, Mike Onwenu

Big Mike came out of nowhere in 2020, when he broke out after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Onwenu has tackle and guard versatility that is invaluable. But what’s even more impressive is that he is as stout as they come on the offensive line.

During his rookie season, he only allowed three sacks in 927 snaps, which was good for a PFF grade of 84.3. The Michigan alum improved in 2021 with only two sacks allowed and an 87.0 PFF grade, even with his role uncertain.

Onwenu has since slid back into the starting lineup at right guard, but in my opinion, he’s the best lineman New England has right now, Entering his third season. The 2020 draft wasn’t the greatest, but I may be talking out of both sides of my mouth now, as Onwenu and Dugger should both have a chance to become top-100 players, with Onwenu possibly jumping in as early as next year’s list .

