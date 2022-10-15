3 Packers Rumors they absolutely must act on before the NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Green Bay Packers must act on some of the latest rumors before it’s too late.

The Packers have looked all too Mortal in 2022, despite what their record might suggest at times. The Talent on paper suggests they can contend for another Super Bowl, although the on-field product has been anything but impressive, especially offensively.

Aaron Rodgers is still adjusting to the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. Five weeks of NFL games isn’t enough to make up for lost time. This young core of wideouts alone won’t do it, which is why Green Bay is at the center of any Rumors involving an available wide receiver.

Defensively, the Packers could also use some help on the pass rush. Green Bay was built to contend for championships. Lucky for them, they’re only a move or two away from doing just that.

Packers rumors: Sign Odell Beckham Jr. already

OBJ has been available for quite some time, and his demands have gone down significantly.

At this point in the year, Green Bay could sign Beckham Jr. for a relative bargain compared to his actual value on the football field. While it would take some time to integrate him into this offense, at his best OBJ would be the No. 1 wide receiver for Rodgers — and at his worst likely third on the depth chart.

The Packers are led by a group that includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and two rookies in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Those latter two have talent, but they aren’t consistent enough yet for Rodgers to count on. Lazard and Cobb can’t create enough separation for No. 12 to count on, either.

Beckham Jr. offers that, even if it’s on a limited basis to start.