3 Of The Most Disappointing NBA Teams This Season

With the 2022-23 NBA season over halfway through, there have been a lot of disappointing teams.

Three of the most significant letdowns have been the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Why?

Lakers: The Lakers are coming off a season where they went 33-49 and missed the postseason, but any team with Anthony Davis and LeBron James is expected to contend for a title. James and Davis have been brilliant, but Davis has missed 23 games this season. The Lakers are now 22-26 in 48 games, with them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference. If the Lakers miss the 2023 NBA Playoffs, it will be the third time they have missed the postseason in five seasons. That said, the west has been close, so they are only 2.5 games out of the sixth (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

Bulls The Bulls are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017. However, they do not look like a guarantee to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They are 22-25 in 47 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are all multiple-time All-Stars, so the Bulls have an extremely talented roster. That said, they will have to question if a playoff push is worth it or if they should look into trading one of their veterans.