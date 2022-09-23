3 New Russell Westbrook Trades After Jazz Move

Nobody likes being sold short. In any transaction, one prefers to come out on what appears to be the winning side. Keep this in mind when discussing NBA teams.

On the other hand, only one has so much control. For example, suppose you own an extensive collection of VHS tapes. That collection was likely valuable – until everyone stopped using VHS tapes, that is.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is kind of like a VHS in a sense. He was once tremendously valuable, but as the world around him has evolved, and he’s failed to, he’s aged out of that value.

It’s been widely speculated that the Lakers would move him this summer and that they’d have to attach a first-round pick or two to his contract to get any value.

Recently, the market for that package shifted. With the Utah Jazz moving Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons, at least one Westbrook suitor is out of the running. With his market shrinking, the Lakers may have to lower their asking price.

Here are three deals we still think could be viable in light of those recent developments.