3 new No. 1 teams in ASWA high school basketball rankings

A trio of teams are new at No. 1 in this week’s ASWA high school basketball rankings.

Class 7A Hoover, Class 4A Westminster Christian and Class 2A Mars Hill Bible moved to No. 1 in boys ranking while there were no changes to top-ranked girls teams.

Other No. 1 boys teams are Class 6A Pinson Valley, Class 5A Ramsay, Class 3A Plainview, Class 1A Covenant Christian and AISA Lee-Scott.

Girls No.1 teams are Class 7A Hoover, Class 6A Hazel Green, Class 5A Guntersville, Class 4A Good Hope, Class 3A Trinity, Class 2A Cold Springs, Class 1A Spring Garden and AISA Edgewood Academy.

Class 6A Hazel Green is one of four undefeated No. 1 teams – three in the girls rankings – and has won 79 straight games. The Trojans (20-0) last lost during the 2020-2021 season, falling to Ensworth, Tenn., on Dec. 19, 2020. The current AHSAA record is 86 straight wins by Lauderdale County from 2013-2015.

Class 4A Good Hope (21-0), Class 1A Spring Garden (20-0) and AISA Edgewood Academy (17-0) are the other undefeated girls top-ranked teams while Class 6A Pinson Valley (17-0) is the only boys No. 1 team still undefeated.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (21-1)

2. Sparkman (16-6)

3. Vestavia Hills (21-1)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (17-6)

5. Bob Jones (19-2)

6. Davidson (16-4)

7. Foley (16-4)

8. Chelsea (17-5)

9. Huntsville (14-8)

10. Central-Phenix City (11-7)

Others nominated: Daphne (13-8), Prattville (14-3), Thompson (12-7), Tuscaloosa County (15-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (20-0)

2. Mortimer Jordan (14-6)

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-5)

4. McGill-Toolen (18-4)

5. Carver-Montgomery (14-2)

6. Oxford (11-9)

7. Mountain Brook (13-6)

8. Huffman (18-3)

9. Parker (15-3)

10. Pell City (15-6)

Others nominated: Blount (14-6), Briarwood (13-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (13-5), Hartselle (10-6), Homewood (18-5), Mae Jemison (9 -9), Minor (14-6), Shades Valley (9-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (19-4)

2. Eufaula (15-1)

3. Jasper (20-2)

4. Pleasant Grove (17-3)

5. Madison Academy (14-7)

6. Ramsay (10-3)

7. Southside-Gadsden (15-4)

8. Wenonah (15-5)

9. Sardis (18-4)

10. Marbury (14-3)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (12-6), Carroll (14-4), Charles Henderson (6-8), East Limestone (14-6), Greenville (14-8), Headland (11-5), Holtville (17-3 ), Scottsboro (12-7), Williamson (9-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Good Hope (21-0)

2. Deshler (16-3)

3. Prattville Christian (18-2)

4. Jackson (16-4)

5. St. John Paul II (16-4)

6. UMS-Wright (19-4)

7. Geneva (18-2)

8. TR Miller (8-1)

9. New Hope (12-4)

10. Montgomery Catholic (15-6)

Others nominated: Anniston (12-8), Cherokee County (13-4), Dora (14-5), Hale County (12-7), Hamilton (14-4), Handley (12-5), Priceville (12-5) , Rogers (12-8), West Limestone (14-7).

CLASS 3A

1. Trinity (17-2)

2. Susan Moore (16-3)

3. Plainview (17-3)

4. St. James (15-5)

5. Southside-Selma (15-3)

6. Lauderdale County (12-7)

7. Clements (15-2)

8. Ohatchee (16-3)

9. Sylvania (12-5)

10. Childersburg (13-4)

Others nominated: Glencoe (13-6), Midfield (7-10), Pike County (10-7).

CLASS 2A

1. Cold Springs (18-1)

2. Mars Hill Bible (11-3)

3. Sulligent (17-1)

4. Lanett (9-2)

5. Ider (13-6)

6. Geneva County (15-3)

7. Pisgah (10-5)

8. North Sand Mountain (15-5)

9. Luverne (17-0)

10. Francis Marion (15-1)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-5), Collinsville (8-4), Decatur Heritage (13-5), GW Long (12-5), Hatton (12-5), JU Blacksher (13-1), Lexington (12-6 ), Locust Fork (11-6), Ranburne (16-5), Sand Rock (11-9), Samson (12-3), Washington County (11-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (20-0)

2. Skyline (17-2)

3. Marion County (8-9)

4. Loachapoka (11-8)

5. AL Johnson (13-4)

6. University Charter (10-2)

7. Brilliant (12-6)

8. Elba (12-5)

9. Addison (13-8)

10. South Lamar (4-3)

Others nominated: Belgreen (14-6), Cedar Bluff (9-6), Leroy (8-5), Red Level (6-3), Wadley (9-6), Woodville (14-7).

SHAFT

1. Edgewood Academy (17-0)

2. Lowndes Academy (8-4)

3. Sparta Academy (18-1)

4. Glenwood (13-5)

5. Clarke Prep (14-1)

6. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)

7. Lakeside (6-9)

8. Lee-Scott (NA)

9. Morgan Academy (10-5)

10. Southern Academy (NA)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-6), Hooper Academy (9-7), Jackson Academy (6-3).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (20-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (16-4)

3. Sparkman (17-4)

4. Baker (15-5)

5. Tuscaloosa County (20-2)

6. Spain Park (17-3)

7. Fairhope (20-1)

8. Huntsville (15-7)

9. Grissom (16-6)

10. Jeff Davis (21-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-2), Austin (11-9), Bob Jones (15-6), Chelsea (13-8), Dothan (16-3), Enterprise (9-6), Hewitt-Trussville (15-7 ), James Clemens (10-6), Lee-Montgomery (10-6), Mary Montgomery (11-5), Oak Mountain (17-5), Thompson (18-8).

CLASS 6A

1. Pinson Valley (17-0)

2. Cullman (17-3)

3. Buckhorn (14-6)

4. Mountain Brook (13-6)

5. McGill-Toolen (16-6)

6. Homewood (14-9)

7. Hartselle (10-8)

8. Muscle Shoals (12-3)

9. Athens (12-2)

10. Paul Bryant (12-8)

Others nominated: Blount (12-5), Helena (13-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-6), Huffman (13-7), McAdory (13-6), Pelham (13-6), Pike Road (14-5 ), Sidney Lanier (12-7), Wetumpka (13-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (11-6)

2. John Carroll (16-3)

3. Wenonah (14-8)

4. Scottsboro (13-6)

5. Guntersville (14-5)

6. Fairfield (17-5)

7. Charles Henderson (11-5)

8. Carroll (18-3)

9. Headland (15-5)

10. Valley (17-0)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (7-10), Faith Academy (12-8), Jasper (13-5), LeFlore (12-4), Sardis (15-7), Selma (8-4).

CLASS 4A

1. Westminster Christian (15-3)

2. Jacksonville (16-4)

3. Anniston (12-7)

4. Deshler (14-2)

5. West Morgan (12-4)

6. New Hope (13-4)

7. Haleyville (9-9)

8. Good Hope (15-6)

9. Montevallo (13-5)

10. Hanceville (16-4)

Others nominated: Montgomery Catholic (7-5), Cherokee County (9-5), Cordova (11-5), Corner (13-5), DAR (15-6), Escambia County (10-6), Geneva (11-8 ), Handley (11-4), Holt (12-7), Jackson (15-2), Prattville Christian (10-10), Priceville (9-7), TR Miller (9-2), UMS-Wright ( 13-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (16-4)

2. Midfield (12-4)

3. Cottage Hill (14-2)

4. Houston Academy (19-2)

5. Sumter Central (13-4)

6. Piedmont (12-3)

7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (8-2)

8. Trinity (13-5)

9. Hokes Bluff (14-4)

10. Lauderdale County (13-6)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-5), Geraldine (12-8), Opp (7-7), St. James (6-5), Westbrook Christian (14-4).

CLASS 2A

1. Mars Hill Bible (12-5)

2. Holly Pond (17-4)

3. Decatur Heritage (11-7)

4. Barbour County (11-3)

5. Tuscaloosa Academy (10-5)

6. Ariton (12-6)

7. Tanner (12-4)

8. Sulligent (13-5)

9. Hatton (13-4)

10. North Sand Mountain (14-4)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-6), Aliceville (12-0), Collinsville (11-6), Fyffe (10-9), Red Bay (12-4), Sand Rock (13-6), Vincent (10-4) .

CLASS 1A

1. Covenant Christian (13-3)

2. Autaugaville (9-6)

3. Red Level (9-3)

4. Oakwood Academy (13-4)

5. Brantley (11-2)

6. Spring Garden (8-6)

7. Georgia (10-6)

8. Meek (13-6)

9. Skyline (14-6)

10. Faith Christian (14-5)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (7-7), Calhoun (6-10), Cedar Bluff (9-7), Donoho (10-6), Florala (11-5), Leroy (6-2), Shoals Christian (11-6 ).

SHAFT

1. Lee Scott (17-1)

2. Heritage Christian (17-1)

3. Edgewood (14-3)

4. Abbeville Christian (10-6)

5. Macon-East (15-3)

6. Glenwood (14-5)

7. Lowndes Academy (10-2)

8. Bessemer Academy (9-3)

9. Morgan Academy (6-6)

10. Snook (11-2)

Others nominated: None.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings are compiled when teams report results to local sports writers, who nominate teams for consideration.

