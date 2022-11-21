3 NBA trade candidates who could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere

The 2022-23 NBA season is still in its early stages, but the trade rumors are already in full swing.

A handful of household names are already rumored to be available for trade, and teams looking to fortify their rosters could make a move. Whether it is due to fit, playing time, timeline, or whatever else, several of these players could benefit from finding a new home. With all of that being said, let us look at three trade candidates who could use a fresh start on a new team in the near future.

3 2022-23 NBA trade candidates who could use a fresh start elsewhere – Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder is the most obvious fit on this list. The 10-year NBA Veteran requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns before the season after some in-house disagreements and has yet to play in an NBA game this season. The Suns have undoubtedly taken their sweet time trying to find Crowder a new home, but it remains inevitable that they will move him at some point this season.

Crowder is a player that most teams would love to have. He is a hard-nosed defender who brings toughness and grit wherever he goes. At 6-foot-6, 235lbs, the forward is a versatile piece who is more than willing to defend the opposing team’s top scorer nightly. Offensively, Crowder has been known for his outside shooting, although he has always been streaky. He’s the ideal ‘3-and-D’ wing for a team looking to shore up their depth and versatility this season.

As mentioned, there is no shortage of teams that would love to get their hands on Crowder right now. One team that has been consistently linked to the 32-year-old is the Milwaukee Bucks, who are reportedly the most likely Landing spot for him, per Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer. Crowder and the Bucks would be a perfect match, as the latter is always looking for players of his archetype to strengthen their defense. The Bucks could offer Crowder a clear-cut role and a chance to compete for a title in the state where he played his collegiate basketball.

Whether it’s in Milwaukee or elsewhere, Crowder would benefit from a fresh start elsewhere so he can finally get back on the court.