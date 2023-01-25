3 NBA Players Who Could Get Most Improved Player

The 2022-23 NBA season is more than halfway complete, and there have been many players who have improved from last year.

Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings), Bol Bol (Orlando Magic) and Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) are three players that should be considered for the Most Improved Player Award.

Why?

Bol Bol: The 23-year-old is in his fourth season in the NBA, but he played sparingly through the first three. His career averages are only 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest in 95 games. However, this season he is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest in 42 games. Now that he is healthy and playing for an organization that is giving him playing time, he is showing the kind of playing that he can be.

Desmond Bane: The former TCU star played a big role in the Grizzlies making the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons. That said, this year he is averaging a career-high 21.7 points per contest while shooting 42.8% from the three-point range (on 7.2 attempts). He has played like a borderline All-Star and the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record in 47 games.

Kevin Huerter: The former Maryland star has been a very good player over the last few seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. However, with the Kings he has been outstanding and is averaging 15.5 points per contest while shooting a career-high 41.4% from the three-point range. The Kings have not made the postseason since 2006, and he has helped them go 27-19 in 46 games, which is good for the third seed in the Western Conference.