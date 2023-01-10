3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 1/9/23

Here, we’ll focus on utilizing daily Fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our daily Fantasy basketball projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Daniel Gafford Over 11.5 Points (+104)

Daniel Gafford is taking on the New Orleans Pelicansand the Pels have been generous to centers all year.

For the season, New Orleans is allowing 23.0 points per game to centers, which is the sixth-most.

Gafford has started nine straight games and has netted at least 12 points in five of those nine startsincluding two of the previous three.

Our model projects Gafford for 13.5 points tonight. Between the projection, Matchup and plus-money price, this prop is a great one to target.

Paolo Banchero Under 1.5 Made Threes (-113)

The Sacramento Kings are not a good defensive team (sixth-worst in defensive rating), but they do an excellent job limiting three-point attempts. That has me on the under is Paolo Banchero’s three-point prop.

On the year, the Kings are giving up a three-point attempt rate of only 34.8%, the second-lowest clip. They have surrendered just 2.6 three-point makes per game to the small forward position.

Banchero has hit multiple treys in three straight, but he isn’t shooting the three-ball well overall this season. He’s making just 31.9% from deep, compared to a 38.1% mark over the past three. He also doesn’t usually take many shots from beyond the arc, Sporting a measly 26.0% three-point attempt rate for the campaign.

We project the Orlando Magic star rookie to go 1.2 of 3.8 from three on Monday night.

Harrison Barnes Over 1.5 Made Threes (-115)

It’s a completely different story on the flip side of that Kings-Magic clash. It should be bombs away Tonight for the Kings as Orlando gives up a three-point attempt rate of 43.3%, the second-highest.

The Magic have had a hard time containing small forwards from three, allowing 9.2 three-point attempts per game to the position, which is the third-most.

That puts me on Harrison Barnes. After opening the year in a shooting funk, the veteran wing has picked it up. He’s sunk at least two trifectas in four straight games and is making 39.3% of his Threes in that stretch.

Our algorithm has Barnes making 1.9 Threes on 5.1 tries today.