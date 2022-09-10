3 NBA All-Stars You Forgot Played For The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last decade.

From 2011-14, they made the NBA Finals four times in a row and won two NBA Championships, and in 2020 they returned to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers).

This past season, they made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

They have had lots of good players come through their organization over the years.

Three very well known players that some fans might have forgotten played for the Heat are Greg Oden, Joe Johnson and Amar’e Stoudemire.

Greg Oden 2014:

Oden was the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, and was picked ahead of 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

Coming out of Ohio State, he had been expected to be a superstar, but injuries derailed his career.

His last stint in the NBA came with the Heat in 2014 when he played in 23 regular season games and three playoff games.

They averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest in those 23 regular season games.

Amar’e Stoudemire 2016:

Stoudemire made six trips to the NBA All-Star Game over his career, and five of those times came when he played for the Phoenix Suns.

His career began to slow down when he signed with the New York Knicks in the summer of 2010, but he still made one All-Star Game with the Knicks.

The last stop of his NBA career came when he played 52 regular season games and nine playoff games for the Heat in 2016.

He averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in those 52 regular season games.

Joe Johnson 2016:

Johnson made the NBA All-Star Game seven times over his career (six times with the Atlanta Hawks and one time with the Brooklyn Nets).

During the middle of the 2016 season he parted ways with the Nets, and he signed with the Heat for the remainder of the season and the playoffs.

They averaged 13.4 points per contest in 24 regular season games, and 12.1 points per game in 14 playoff games.