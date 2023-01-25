3 Most Surprising NBA Teams This Season

The 2022-23 NBA season is over halfway through, and there have been surprisingly good teams and others that have disappointed.

So far, three teams that have played better than their expectations are the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

Why?

Kings: The Kings have yet to make the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA. They have had moments over the years where they looked like a good team but then faltered as the season went on. However, that has not been the case this season. Right now, the Kings are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record in 46 games. New head Coach Mike Brown has been a perfect fit, and the acquisition of Kevin Huerter has been Massive (he is averaging 15.5 points per contest on 41.4% shooting from the three-point range).