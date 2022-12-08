3 men’s college basketball games in Michigan we’re watching

College basketball is finally back.

To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men’s hoops matchups in Michigan this season.

Detroit Mercy @ Eastern Michigan

Highly touted prospect Emoni Bates decided to come back home after a shaky start to his college career at Memphis. The Eagles should get a lot more attention this season with the former 5-star recruit suiting up for them.

Date: Dec. 18, 3pm

Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center, Ypsilanti

Ways to watch: Stream online on ESPN+ or buy tickets here.

Michigan @ Michigan State

Hopefully these rivalry games won’t be as one-sided as the football game was this year.

Date: Jan. 7, 2:30pm

Location: Breslin Center, East Lansing

Ways to watch: Watch on FOX or buy tickets here.

Michigan State @ Michigan

The Spartans lead this all-time series 70-65 after the teams split their home and away games last year.