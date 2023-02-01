3 Men’s Basketball on the Road to Meet Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – Winners of 11 of their last 12 games, the #3/3 University of Houston Men’s Basketball program travels to meet American Athletic Conference Rival Wichita State at 8 pm, Thursday, inside Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Houston enters this week’s game following a gritty, come-from-behind win over league-rival Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon inside the Fertitta Center in Houston.

Freshman forward Jarace Walker poured in a career-high 25 points, and junior point guard Jamal Shead drained a step-back jumper to break a tie and give the Cougars the lead for good with 47 seconds left against the Bearcats.

For his impressive performance, Walker was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the second straight season and the fifth time in 2022-23. It was the most Weekly Awards by any Cougar in a single season since Aubrey Coleman was named the Conference USA Player of the Week five times during the 2009-10 season.

With Saturday’s win, the 2022-23 Cougars became the 29th team in school history to record a 20-win season. It also was the eighth straight 20-win season under Head Coach Kelvin Sampson, who is the only Coach to lead the Cougars to five, six, seven, and now, eight straight 20-win seasons.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser continues to lead the Cougars and ranks among the American Athletic Conference leaders with 16.2 points and 1.8 steals per game and a 2.15 assist-turnover ratio. The Dallas native was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List earlier this week.

Walker stands second on the team with 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Junior forward J’Wan Roberts stands third on the Squad with 9.9 points per game and leads the Cougars with 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Through Jan. 30 games, Houston leads the Nation in scoring margin (+20.5), Ranks second in field-goal percentage defense (35.2), stands third in scoring defense (54.9 ppg) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.8, 3rd), Ranks among the country’s Top 10 in winning percentage (.909, 4th), turnovers (9.9, 6th) and turnover margin (+4.9, 9th), and is among the Top 20 in rebounding margin (+7.8, 11th), Offensive rebounding (13.2, 17th) and assist-turnover ratio (1.47, 17th).

ABOUT WICHITA STATE

• Wichita State brings an 11-10 overall record and a 4-5 mark in American Athletic Conference action in 2022-23 into Thursday’s game.

• The Shockers are tied for sixth with UCF in the latest league standings through Jan. 30.

• Wichita State owns a 6-5 record in home games inside Charles Koch Arena this season.

• The Shockers have won two of their last three games entering Thursday’s contest, including an 85-72 win at East Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Only a 95-90 home loss in overtime to Tulane on Jan. 25 prevents a longer winning streak.

• Against East Carolina, senior guard Craig Porter Jr. led Wichita State with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and added team highs of eight rebounds and four assists. Senior forward James Rojas totaled 19 points, thanks to 11-of-14 shooting from the free throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and tied with Porter with four assists while junior guard Jaykwon Walton finished with 13 points and seven boards. Sophomore forward Kenny Pohto added 10 points with three assists in the win.

• This season, Walton leads the Shockers with 13.3 points per game. Porter stands second with 12.5 points per contest but leads Wichita State with 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

• Head Coach Isaac Brown is in his third season at Wichita State and as a Collegiate head coach.

• Brown has built a 42-29 record at Wichita State and during his career.

• Brown has posted a 1-3 record against Houston during his career.

• Brown has posted a 1-3 record against Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson during their careers with all four previous meetings coming during Sampson’s Houston tenures.

• 1995 Graduate of ULM.

SERIES HISTORY vs. WICHITA STATE

• Wichita State owns an 18-17 lead against Houston in the series, which began during the 1949-50 season.

• Thursday’s game is the first of two regular-season meetings in 2022-23. The Shockers visit the Fertitta Center in Houston in the regular-season finale on March 2.

• Houston has won the last two games and eight of the last nine meetings against the Shockers. Only a 68-63 Wichita State win in Wichita, Kan., on Feb. 18, 2021, prevents a longer Cougar winning streak.

• This is the fifth straight season in which the two schools will compete as American Athletic Conference rivals.

• Teams played at least once every year from 1949-50 through 1960-61 with all but the 1949-50 campaign as Missouri Valley Conference rivals.

• Series started with a 72-66 Houston win in Houston on Dec. 30, 1949.

on Road: Wichita State owns a 13-4 lead in the series against Houston in games played in Wichita, Kan.

• The Cougars won the most recent meeting and have won two of the last three games in Wichita. Only a 68-63 Wichita State in Koch Arena on Feb. 18, 2021, prevents a longer Houston winning streak.

• In the most recent road meeting, the Cougars took a 76-74 win in double overtime on Feb. 20, 2022.

UP NEXT

• Following Thursday’s game, the Cougars meet Temple at 5 pm (CST), Sunday, Feb. 5, inside the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. That game can be seen on ESPN.

• The Cougars look to split the regular-season series against falling against the Owls on Jan. 22 inside the Fertitta Center in Houston.

• Houston then faces Tulsa at 7 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 8, inside the Fertitta Center in a game played on ESPN+.

•The Cougars took an 89-50 win over the Golden Hurricane in Tulsa, Okla., on Dec. 28, to open the American Athletic Conference season.

• Houston faces SMU at 6 pm, Thursday, Feb. 6, inside Moody Coliseum in Dallas. That game will air on ESPN2.

• The Cougars claimed an 87-53 win inside the Fertitta Center in Houston on Jan. 5.

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

