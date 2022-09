A month into the high school volleyball season in Southeast Texas, many teams have already played more than 20 games.

Preseason tournaments and tri-matches make up most of those contests. There’s no break in the schedule and instead of winding down, things are just starting to get real for teams around the region.

District action begins for most schools on Friday, giving them a fresh start with league standings now at stake.

Teams like Bridge City and Nederland, who each led the local pack last season, now look to make their case as district contenders once again.

There is one last major tournament still being held this weekend in Beaumont.

Meanwhile, a local coach has reached a major career milestone.

Here’s a look at some volleyball storylines this week in Southeast Texas:

Beaumont schools host YMBL tournament

The final preseason tournament in Southeast Texas is being held this week. West Brook and Beaumont United are hosting the Young Men’s Business League tournament, which features a litany of local teams.

Tournament action started Thursday, and will break Friday for district play before resuming again on Saturday. Along with the Beaumont schools, the tournament includes Port Arthur Memorial, Bridge City, Lumberton, West Orange-Stark, Vidor, Hamshire-Fannett, Orangefield, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Woodville, Kelly Catholic and East Chambers, Kountze, Kirbyville and West Hardin .

West Brook and Beaumont United are back in the same district this season as United moves up to the Class 6A level.

Last season, the Bruins just missed out on a playoff spot, finishing fifth in 21-6A. They’ll try to get things started with a win Friday while traveling to Summer Creek, which took the No. 2 seed in the league last year.

Beaumont United struggled in 21-5A last year, and will face another tough challenge at 6A. The Timberwolves host North Shore Friday in Beaumont.

Nederland, Bridge City could be contenders

Two teams carried the Torch for Southeast Texas volleyball last season, and now Bridge City and Nederland look to make more noise this fall.

The Cardinals, who won the 22-4A title last year, are already 1-0 in district play. They beat Silsbee in the league opener, and will return to district play next Tuesday against Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

Nederland was right with Bridge City last season as one of the best local teams. The Bulldogs tied for second place in District 21-5A a year ago.

This season, Nederland has continued its success with an 18-9 start to the season. Baytown Sterling will arrive in Nederland Friday for the district opener.

Lumberton Coach earns win No. 600

The first district win by Lumberton marked a major milestone for the Lady Raiders’ first-year coach.

Theresa Reyes earned her 600th career win during Lumberton’s 3-0 sweep of Jasper on Tuesday. It was the Raiders’ sixth win of the season.

Reyes took over Lumberton this offseason already having 594 wins in her career. She was previously the head coach at La Vernia High School.

Lumberton took part in the YMBL tournament on Thursday and will resume district action next Tuesday against West Orange-Stark.