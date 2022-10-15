3 linebacker targets worth looking at for the Seahawks

The NFL trade deadline is two weeks away and the Seahawks are better than most people expected them to be. With some defensive improvement, a few lucky breaks and some personnel upgrades there’s a chance they could be in the wild card hunt.

With that in mind, they should be buyers at the deadline. Specifically, they should be looking to improve their linebacker corps. Here are three potential trade targets that are worth considering for Pete Carroll and John Schenider.

Panthers OLB Brian Burns

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer should probably hang up the phone if the Seahawks actually do inquire about Burns. However, odds are Carolina will be going into fire-sale mode after striking out with Baker Mayfield and firing Coach Matt Rhule. Guys like Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson are all more likely to get moved than a blue-chip piece like Burns. That said, it never hurts to ask. Burns is one of the league’s most underrated edge defenders, posting 29.5 sacks and 61 quarterback hits in 53 games. Dealing for Burns would not come cheap but the Seahawks need pass rush help and acquiring a Threat like Burns is the fastest way to get there.

Bears OLB Robert Quinn

While it’s fun to think about acquiring a Monster OLB Threat like Burns, there’s a good chance the front office will have to settle for something a little less exciting. Assuming they’re still in the market on the edge, Robert Quinn makes a lot of sense. Now far removed from his days of tormenting Seattle with the Rams, Quinn is still an accomplished defender who can make an impact. He posted 18.5 sacks last season, just shy of his career record set in 2013. The Bears should be looking to sell as much as any team and Quinn would fit in very well in Seattle, where he’d be reunited with Sean Desai.

Bears LB Roquan Smith

Quinn isn’t the only Chicago defender that the Seahawks should have their eyes on, though. Improving the pass rush – especially on the edge – should be a high priority. However, they also have a very serious problem at the off-ball linebacker spots. Both Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton have disappointed in a big way this season. Roquan Smith would be a Radical upgrade over either one and he requested a trade before the season began, so we know he wants out. Smith’s quick instincts, ability to play from sideline to sideline and tackling prowess would fill a rather large hole for this defense.

