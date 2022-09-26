‘3 Legends’: Golf World Reacts to Latest John Daly Sighting With $11 Billion Worth NFL Mogul

It’s very rare to find 3 Legends from different domains in a single frame. John Daly, who is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers of his generation, had the opportunity to share the moment with another two icons. Golf fans on Twitter could not contain their excitement after watching the photo of the 3 icons. But who are the other two legends? Daly has been a Resident of Arkansas state for some time now. Being a diehard football fan, the 2 time Major Winner has shown his support for the Arkansas college state team many times.

The Arkansas Razorbacks started the 2022 season with 3 consecutive wins. However, they fell one conversion shot from a win against Texas A&M Aggies. Daly, who was in attendance for the game, was unhappy with the result. Nevertheless, he did get the opportunity to meet some of the Legends from the Sporting world.

John Daly meets Jerry Jones and Eric Musselman

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is also the owner of the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, where the college team plays its football games. Unquestionably, Jones has his own owner’s box in the stadium. However, during the game against the Aggies, Daly had the opportunity to watch the game from the owner’s box.

Since the Cowboys have yet to play their game of the 3rd week, Jerry Jones did find time to watch his former college team from his box. The duo of Daly and Jones then met Eric Musselman, the basketball Coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The trio then stood for an iconic photo. Musselman shared the photo on his Twitter handle. The golf Legend styled out in his Oversized Arkansas t-shirt, while the legendary basketball Coach wore a polo shirt. With so much history and legacy snapped in a single frame, fans could not contain their admiration towards the Sporting royalty.

Golf fans react to the Daly, Jones, and Musselman photo

Some captioned the iconic photo as “3 Legends”, while others Admired the attire of John Daly and Eric Musselman. Let’s take a look at what the golf world had to say about the legendary snap:

All three Legends in the frame have been successful in their respective fields. Undoubtedly, they deserve all the love and respect from fans around the world. But are you a fan of any of the three legends? Let us know in the comments section below!

