3 last-minute 2023 pre-signing day commits Texas football could nab

As the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close, the Texas football program and head Coach Steve Sarkisian still have some work to do. Texas looks like it could still be seeking out one or two more additions to the 2023 class among high school and JUCO recruits before it’s all said and done come the late signing day next week.

What used to be National Signing Day each and every February has now turned into something of an afterthought (AKA the late signing period). The addition of the Early Signing Period in mid-to-late December has brought about the opportunity for high school recruits to sign on the dotted line early.

That means that these prospective high school recruits don’t have to worry about signing on the dotted line in February if and when they want to enroll early at their prospective colleges of choice.

In the last few weeks, the Longhorns kept pretty busy on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. If some of the recent activity is on the trail if telling of anything that the Longhorns are looking to do in the 2023 class in the coming days, then we could have at least one more commit in the mix before the end of the day on Feb. 1.

Some possible late additions for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class to watch

With that in mind, here’s a look at who could be the final addition(s) to the Longhorns 2023 class ahead of the final signing day of the cycle.

Jonathan Davis, DL

Defensive line Coach Bo Davis and the Longhorns are staying active on the recruiting trail very late in this cycle before signing day. The most recent offer sent out by the Longhorns to a 2023 DL went to the late riser and unranked 6-foot-5 and 300-pound Lawrence County (MS) defensive lineman Jonathan Davis.

Texas is one of a handful of FBS programs that offered Davis late in the 2023 cycle. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers was the first program to offer Davis at the FBS level. And then, Texas got on board with the fast-rising recruitment of Davis with an offer on Jan. 22.

But then, some of the big-time in-state programs in Mississippi got involved in this recruitment too. In the last few days, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels came in with offers to Davis.

It’s worth noting that Texas’ DL Coach was in Mississippi earlier this week to visit Davis in person. And just a couple of days ago, it looked as if Davis could be making a trip to Austin to officially visit Texas this weekend. But a report from On3 on Jan. 25 indicates that Davis is now planning on taking an official visit to Oxford to see Ole Miss on Jan. 27. It is also expected that Davis will make the trip to Starkville to see Mississippi State this week if that hasn’t already transpired as of the writing of this article.

We’ll see if Texas pushes in this recruitment down the final stretch run. But the in-state programs are charging hard and fast for Davis heading into pre-signing day weekend.