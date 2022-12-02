3 keys for USC to win the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Everything is for the taking for No. 4 USC to reach the College Football Playoff. The Trojans can strengthen their bid by winning the Pac-12 Football Championship Game (5 PM PT on FOX), against No. 11 Utah and Avenging their Lone loss of the season.

Here are three keys for USC to become the 2022 Pac-12 Champions.

Keep Tahj Washington involved

When these two teams first met on Oct. 15, Tahj Washington hadn’t scored a touchdown and had only gotten more than five touches once this season. Washington has caught 22 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns since then. Jordan Addison and Mario Williams missed time during that stretch, increasing Washington’s role. They are back in the lineup, but that shouldn’t mean Washington can’t get more than five opportunities against Utah.

Utah may have star cornerback Clark Phillips III back from injury. If so, he will likely be focused on Addison and Williams. Washington has to speed to stretch the field and can turn a short pass into a score. Look for the Memphis transfer to make an impact in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Make someone not named Dalton Kincaid beat you

USC fans don’t need to be reminded of what player had a career night in the 43-42 loss to Utah. Dalton Kincaid was seemingly open all game, hauling in 16 passes for 234 yards and a score. USC can’t let the Utah tight end have another performance like that.

Kincaid had a knack for finding spots in the USC defense’s zone coverage in the first matchup. The Trojans might be okay with short gains. However, they can’t let Kincaid, a physical mismatch, be left alone in single coverage to win jump balls down the field against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs.

Using a bracket type coverage could be a way to handle the mismatch against Kincaid. A player like 6-foot-6 linebacker Eric Gentry could be very useful using his long wingspan to tighten the throwing windows from for Cam Rising to fit it into Kincaid. Regardless of what USC does, it can’t be the same plan as before to contain Kincaid.

16 catches. 234 yards. 1 touchdown.@_DaltonKincaid had a MONSTER game against USC. pic.twitter.com/0UjOoXxjX0 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 18, 2022

Don’t get away from what got you here

The Trojans fared well enough to beat Utah the first time and they’ve played well all season to put themselves in the Pac-12 Championship Game and, potentially, the College Football Playoff. Star quarterback Caleb Williams is playing as well as anyone right now and could cement himself atop the Heisman Trophy race. Lincoln Riley has brought his explosive offense to Southern California as the Trojans rank third in the country in points per game with 42.5. The defense has been opportunistic creating 27 turnovers.

Utah has been in this position before and has a handful of players making their fourth title game appearance. However, there’s no reason for the Trojans to get overwhelmed due to lack of experience. Their roster is teeming with talent. Needless to say, if USC sticks to what it’s done this season, it’ll be in a spot to be Pac-12 Champions for the first time since 2017 and reach its first-ever College Football Playoff.