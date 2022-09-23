3 impact takeaways from Fardaws Aimaq injury

One of the biggest transfers from this entire offseason was Texas Tech Basketball Landing Fardaws Aimaq. He’s a 6’11 senior center from Utah Valley and has been one of the biggest stars of the WAC for the past couple of years.

Aimaq averaged 18.9 ppg and 13.6 rpg this past season, including multiple 20-20 performances. He also was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year, an award he won twice while with the Wolverines. In the year prior, the big man led the country with 15.0 rpg and was the WAC Player of the Year overall as well.

When he entered the transfer portal early in the offseason, all of the top teams in the country entered the recruiting process. In the end, the Red Raiders got their replacement for Bryson Williams in the frontcourt and a natural fit for their defensive system. Unfortunately, it looks like it’ll be a long delay before we say Aimaq is on the court this season.

A broken foot injury for a big man can take a long time to fully heal and allow a player to get close to 100%. It’s being reported that Aimaq will be out at least 2-3 months and Big 12 play may be the earliest when he returns. Texas Tech will re-evaluate the situation monthly, but it’s certainly a huge blow to the team’s chances.

Will this derail the Red Raiders and their postseason aspirations? And where does the team go from here in order to replace what Aimaq was set to produce? Here are three takeaways from this injury.