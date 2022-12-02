3 Huskers enter portal, volleyball wins, more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team still has plenty of fallout from the hiring of Matt Rhule. While the team has seen coaches coming and going over the last week, for the most part, the roster itself had stayed pretty steady; until Thursday afternoon. That’s when three Husker players entered the transfer portal. WR Decoldest Crawford, OL Brant Banks, and, surprisingly, LB Ernest Hausmann are all transferring.

This sort of thing was bound to happen of course. No matter who had taken over the job, players were going to be leaving. That’s just what happens when a new staff comes in and the old staff leaves.

The departures were always going to include recruits leaving as well. That happened on Thursday, too, as Malachi Coleman announced he was de-committing from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Now Matt Rhule has to fix things and rebuild.

Some Nebraska football players left the program on Thursday through more traditional means. Caleb Tannor announced he was headed to the draft. Considering how long his Huskers career has been, this wasn’t remotely a surprise. It will be interesting to track his draft stock.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team this season. They started out looking like a powerhouse, lost some players to injury, and finished the year struggling quite a bit. However, John Cook’s Squad can put all of that behind them now that the NCAA Tournament has begun.

They kicked things off still a bit shorthanded but managed to win their first round game against Delaware State rather easily. They’ll take on a better opponent on Friday night in the form of the Kansas Jayhawks.

Elsewhere in the college football world, other teams are feeling the heat from the transfer portal, including Michigan. Former starting quarterback Cade McNamara entered the Portal earlier this week and has already found a new home. He’ll be playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes next season. That certainly seems like an upgrade over what Kirk Ferentz has had at QB the last few years.

The coaching Carousel has also continued to spin up. The latest hire involves the Florida Atlantic Owls who have hired former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman. You might remember that Lane Kiffin was able to rejuvenate his career at FAU. Now Herman will be trying to do the same thing.