3-hole mini-golf course coming to Northeast Jackson park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A popular park in Northeast Jackson will soon have another attraction for visitors – a three-hole mini golf course.

Park Golf, working along with First Tee of Central Mississippi, is building a mini course on a little less than an acre of land next to the Playground at Parham Bridges Park.

Margo Coleman, executive director of First Tee, says plans are to open the course in the fourth quarter of 2023. Once it is completed, it will be free and open to the public.

Coleman, who said Jackson was chosen as the first city in the country to pilot the Park Golf program, says the course will be a great way to expose more people to the game of golf.

“So, think about if you took your family to the park, or you were walking the trails and then you see this, you go, ‘Oh, I’m going to go try golf,'” she said. “Once people get hooked on golf, then there’s an opportunity for them to go into the community to different golf courses and play.”

Coleman said the site will feature three short holes and a putting green, as well as a caddy shack, where visitors will be supplied with putters, wedges, irons and limited-flight golf balls.

Limited-flight golf balls do not have the same harder, outer shell as a traditional golf ball, and are designed to travel shorter distances.

“If you were to hit it out of the park and somebody was walking along the trail, you’re not going to hurt them,” Coleman explained. “It’s like a hard foam and they don’t travel as far.”

Coleman said the Central Mississippi was chosen as a potential pilot for the program back in 2020.

“Fast forward to about a year ago, not a whole lot happened in 2021… They just didn’t really get started and COVID probably had a little bit to do with it… And, so, now the ball has started Rolling and what we are going to be is the first location in the United States.”

“There’s a group of people out there, they’re sort of all over the United States that put together this Park Golf group and they’re fundraising for the project,” she said. “They’re going to operate the project and our local First Tee chapter is the facilitator, basically the project manager locally.”

First Tee uses golf to teach life lessons and leadership skills to children and teenagers. The Central Mississippi chapter was officially chartered in 2017, according to the group’s website.

“We basically have three seasons. We have a spring, a summer and a fall,” Coleman said. “And we currently have four locations. On Mondays, we have classes at Deerfield Golf Club. Tuesdays, we’re at Patrick Farms Golf Club. Thursday, we’re at Castlewoods Country Club, and then Saturday morning, we’re at [the] Pete Brown Golf [Facility].”

“Then, we have partnered with the Mississippi Children’s Museum, and we provide classes [during] their after-school program is Friday afternoon,” she said. “So, we’re able to utilize some space at the children’s museum for classes there.”

Classes will get underway in March, she said.

As for the new mini course, Coleman hopes additional First-Tee classes could be offered there. In addition to that, she also hopes schools will take advantage of the facility for field trips and other outings.

“There’s three to five schools within a few miles of that location,” she said. “The idea is to bring golf to people.”

The project is expected to cost around $600,000. Work will include clearing a portion of the wooded area between the Parham Bridges Playground and the Willie Morris Library to install it. The course will include artificial turf and some trees will remain to provide shade.

A survey of the site was recently completed, and the Jackson City Council has already signed off on the project.

“The city has given the green light on this, and we have an MOU with the city, a memorandum of understanding. Our next step will be to take the actual plans to the city… for their approval,” she said. “But we do have approval from the city council, so we’re excited about that.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.