3 Golfers Who Own the Greatest Swing on Planet Earth

For decades, the sport of golf has seen several legends step on the course with their extravagant style of play. Although the difference among the players may be hard to trace, even the slightest difference is largely noted by the fans. Today we take a look at the currently active golfers, who according to us have the best golf swing.

Undoubtedly, the golf swing is a work of art, that has been mastered by the greats of the sport. Although many Golfers over the years have displayed their mesmerizing talent of golf swinging, we take a look at who currently with a Tour card has the best swinging skills.

Which Golfers have the best golf swing?

1. Rory McIlroy

Being the number one golfer, it is quite evident that McIlroy is one of the most skilled golfers of this generation. The Northern Irish star has had an impressive end to his 2021-22 season. Although his road back to the top of the Golf rankings may have taken some time, his golf swing even now is much identical to his first Major win at the 2011 US Open.

McIlroy will look to win his first major championship in 8 years

Rory McIlroy has one of the smoothest golf swings in the world currently. Although it may seem that his shot lacks power, the ball still ends up far away than expected. Earlier this year at Southern Hills during the PGA Championship, the 33-year-old hit a mind-blowing 369-yarder in the farthest hole of the course.

Jeff Smith, a Golf Digest golf teacher, analyzed the science behind Rory’s insanely powerful swing. According to Smith, McIlroy has his hips moving towards the target while leaning towards the right side. This gives him more flexibility to move from in to out.

2. Justin Thomas

The 2-time PGA Championship Winner is considered one of the best talents on the PGA Tour. Apart from his positive attitude and many of his incredible golf attributes, he also happens to have one of the best golf swings in the world.

December 17, 2022, Orlando, Florida, USA: Justin Thomas hits a fairway shot during the first round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlancdo USA – ZUMAw109 20221217_zap_w109_010 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Similar to McIlroy, Thomas’ also hits the golf ball longer than most players with Tour cards. As per Golf Dynamics, JT hits 2.1 yards of distance per pound of body weight (145 pounds), the most of any player on the Tour. This helps him in rotating his pelvis 25 percent faster than the average PGA Tour player and also has fast-twitch muscles.

Justin Thomas has a strong takeaway and fully rotates to the right side, with a huge shoulder turn. He shifts his whole weight onto the right side enabling him to generate power in his downswing. At times on television, his body remains to look too stiff while swinging. However, despite the outlook, the power executed behind the swing is enormous.

3. Nelly Korda

The LPGA star has been making a name for herself in the world of sports beyond golf. Korda is one of the best Uprising talents in the sport and is already considered an LPGA great. Apart from the love she receives for her great feats in the sport, fans and even fellow golfers admire Korda’s golf swing.

Jun 27, 2021; John’s Creek, Georgia, USA; Nelly Korda plays her shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports| Courtesy: Reuters

The love for Nelly Korda’s silky smooth golf swing was publicly addressed by many Golfers such as Jordan Spieth and her QBE Shootout opponents Kevin Kisner and Max Homa. To pull off a successful golf swing, Korda’s back knee is braced the entire time she swings, and she places all of her weight there.

However, when she strikes the ball, her right leg pivots. As soon as the ball lifts from the tee box, her head moves to track its flight. Korda flattens the shaft and directs it straight down the line to increase the force of her stroke. Still only 24 years of age, fellow Golfers would either be worried to compete against her in her prime years, or they may be excited to see Korda’s swing frequently.

