3 goals for Drew Peterson to be named Pac-12 Player of the Year
Drew Peterson is going to be USC Basketball’s shot to get a Pac-12 Player of the Year Winner this year. After being named First-Team All Pac-12 last year, he’s got a shot to win the Player of the Year Honor if he can elevate his play to the next level. To get there is likely going to come down to if he can hit three specific checkpoints on his way to hitting that bigger goal.
Drew Peterson brings 6-8(!) height to this USC Basketball Squad as a guard. He really needs to take advantage of being blessed with that type of height and length. What that means is to play bigger. He should be working to develop his post game this season. Sure, he shoots 41.2% from three, but everybody knows he can shoot.
If he can develop the ability to play Bully ball down low on the Offensive end, he’ll stand out even more as a complete player. And it’s not limited to who he is on offense, but also to who he can be on defense. At 6-8, he’ll be taller than his man almost all the time.
If he can develop into a bit of a shot-blocker, and even average just one block per game, he’s again going to be seen as a very well-rounded player. He already does a good job on D, posting a 97.8 defensive rating in his two years at USC. If he can use his size to his advantage even further, he’ll be right in the thick of the Pac-12 Player of the Year race.