3 goals for Boogie Ellis to be named First-Team All-Pac 12 this year
USC Basketball Guard Boogie Ellis was close to being named First-Team All-Pac 12 last season. He was an Honorable Mention for the honor, and has a great opportunity at securing the title now that he’s a senior.
They may not have as much Talent around him with Isaiah Mobley off to the NBA and Vince Iwuchukwu out indefinitely for health reasons, but if he elevates his own game, it may not matter too much. Ellis is coming off of a nice season where he put up 12.5 points per game on 41.7% shooting from the field and 37.6% from three.
Ellis wants to play in the NBA, however, and came back for a senior year of school to develop for it. He has high hopes for this season with big goals. The goals he needs to hit to make sure he indeed does end up securing that First-Team All-Conference title are clear.
Boogie Ellis is likely to be taking the ball up more often as the point guard for USC basketball this upcoming season. If that indeed does end up happening, for him to increase his scoring average by 2.5 points despite what would be less scoring opportunities would be very impressive.
He already actually scored a higher points average than USC G Drew Peterson last year, and Peterson was named First-Team All-Pac 12. Getting to 15 really would put him in quite the condition to push for that First-Team nod this year.