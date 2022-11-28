3 Georgia college basketball games we’re watching

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

College hoops are finally back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men’s basketball games in Georgia this season.

1. Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Unfortunately, Georgia Tech and Georgia are projected to be the worst teams in the ACC and SEC respectively, so this game will probably be the highlight of the season for the winner.

  • Date: Tuesday, December 6, 7pm EST
  • Location: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN 2 or buy tickets here.

2. Georgia Tech vs. Duke

The Yellow Jackets actually beat Duke the last time the two teams met in Atlanta. Will lighting Strike twice?

  • Date: Saturday, January 28, 3pm EST
  • Location: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ACC Network or buy tickets here.

3. Georgia vs. Kentucky

The Bulldogs will try to keep the game interesting against Final Four favorite Kentucky.

  • Date: Saturday, February 11, noon EST
  • Location: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.

