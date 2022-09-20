3 Future Landing Spots For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t waste much time getting back into the gym this offseason. After his Bucks were eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Antetokounmpo was quickly back at work, preparing to play for Greece in EuroBasket.

Videos and Highlights of him were shared dominating the court and doing everything he could to help Greece advance. While they ultimately fell short of their goal as a team, Antetokounmpo added to his already impressive resume about why he is in the conversation as the best player in the world.

He put up some eye-popping stat lines, as his Matchup against Nikola Jokic and Serbia was a basketball fan’s dream. The workouts that he was shown taking part in also give a glimpse into what is to come as he heads into his 10th season in the NBA.

If he has a consistent jump shot, there is nothing an opponent is going to be able to do to slow him down; they will just be praying he has an off night.

While he is committed to winning more with the Bucks this offseason, he did leave the door open about where he could play in the future. He spoke highly about the Chicago Bulls and potentially playing there later in his career.

So, that has gotten some people thinking; where could Antetokounmpo end up should he ever want to leave the Bucks? 2025 is the earliest he could be on the move as his contract is guaranteed through then and he has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

Where could the Greek Freak end up? Here are three teams that could be the best Landing spots for Antetokounmpo in the future.