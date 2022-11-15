3 Former NBA Referees Have Made Big Accusations

NBA logo Wilson brand basketball

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Three former NBA referees filed a complaint against the NBA.

According to Jonathan Stempel of Reuters, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips are suing the league for firing them after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They claim the NBA wrongfully denied their religious exemption requests, which didn’t meet their “high standards” to forgo the shots.

