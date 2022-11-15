3 Former NBA Referees Have Made Big Accusations

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Three former NBA referees filed a complaint against the NBA.

According to Jonathan Stempel of Reuters, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips are suing the league for firing them after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They claim the NBA wrongfully denied their religious exemption requests, which didn’t meet their “high standards” to forgo the shots.

A lawsuit filed Saturday in a Manhattan court said the league’s “jab or job ultimatum” led to the three referees getting suspended last season. The NBA requires all employees, other than players, to get vaccinated.

“Had the NBA not taken upon itself to force faith-based conscientious objectors to adhere to secular norms, none of the plaintiffs’ complained-of injuries would have manifested,” the complaint said. “In sum: Plaintiffs were persecuted.”

All longtime officials, Ayotte was a referee for 17 seasons while Mauer worked for 35 years. Phillips became vice president of referee operations after 19 seasons.

While the league has lifted the vaccine mandate this season, it has not reinstated any of the three plaintiffs.