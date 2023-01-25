3 Former Domers Reach NFL Conference Championships

Four teams remain in the NFL Playoffs after this weekend’s Divisional match-ups. In the AFC it was the Chiefs getting by despite an injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as they knocked out the Jaguars. In doing so, former Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin, a practice Squad member in Jacksonville, was knocked out as well. The Chiefs will take on the Bengals for the AFC title for a second year in a row.

In the NFC it’ll be the 49ers traveling east to Philadelphia as three Notre Dame players will be dressed in that game. Check out which former Domers advanced below.

The Eagles beating the Giants eliminated Jaylon Smith, Julian Love, and Nick McCloud while Zack Martin was knocked out with the Cowboys loss.

Irish fans can root for whichever NFC team wins Sunday to win it all as that would mark the 46th and perhaps 47th former Notre Dame players to win on Super Bowl Sunday.