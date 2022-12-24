3 elite 2024 recruits on Longhorns’ Christmas wish list

In the last few weeks, there wasn’t much attention paid to what Texas basketball is doing on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class for obvious reasons. But Texas is still going to plug away on the trail for the 2024 recruiting class, despite the uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff at the moment.

Acting head Coach Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will be looking to build on the success in the 2023 class. Texas signed a prominent 2023 recruiting class between a pair of five-star prospects in Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy combo guard AJ Johnson.

The duo of Holland and Johnson signing early to the Longhorns 2023 class gives this group a top 25 ranking in the Nation for this cycle.

Moreover, Texas still has some outstanding offers worth noting for the 2024 class that are viewed as potential building blocks for the future of this program.

And since Christmas is approaching during this holiday weekend, this is a good time to break down which elite 2024 recruits the Longhorns would love to get in this class above the rest.

Elite 2024 recruits Texas basketball has on its Christmas wish list

Here’s a look at three elite 2024 recruits that the Longhorns have offered that are on the program’s Christmas wish list for that class.

Yves Missi, C

In the last few months, a top center target emerged for the Longhorns 2024 class in the elite five-star Colora Prolific Prep center Yves Missi. Texas was in the thick of the running to get a pledge out of Missi along with the Baylor Bears until the Chris Beard news came about earlier this month.

A report from On3’s Jamie Shaw on Dec. 22 (paid content) indicates that some of the momentum Texas had in this recruitment has fallen by the wayside in the last few weeks. But this report also doesn’t rule out the possibility of Missi still Landing on the Forty Acres when he arrives at a decision.

If Texas is able to land a commitment from Missi, it would give this team a true staple in the starting frontcourt right away. Missi is an uber-talented and gifted 6-foot-11 and 225-pound big man that is excellent around the rim both in terms of finishing on the Offensive end and rim protection/rebounding on defense.

Where Missi can really take his game to the next level is with his rapidly-improving jump shot from mid-range and deep. Missi is at the point where his mid-range jump shot is becoming more and more formidable. And given his rate of improvement in the six months or so extending the range and lethality of his jump shot, it seems like only a matter of time before he becomes a three-point threat.