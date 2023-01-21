3 early Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft targets with No. 5, 20 Picks in the first round

The 2022 season marked the start of a new era for the Seattle Seahawks. After more than a decade with Russell Wilson as its starting quarterback, the team traded him to the Denver Broncos. While many projected the Seahawks to be at the bottom of the standings, they had a surprising year and made it to the playoffs. Now, following a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round, all attention goes to the 2023 season. It officially starts in April with the No. 5 and 20 Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The organization will also focus on bringing back quarterback Geno Smith. Named as the replacement for Wilson, Smith had a breakout season that earned him the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. These draft selections could be crucial for his decision in free agency. Also, it might be a good idea to consider picking a quarterback in case the Veteran decides to leave.

Considering the team’s needs combined with Smith’s situation, here are three early names the Seattle Seahawks should consider with the No. 5 and 20 Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Will Levis, Kentucky, QB

While Smith had a career year, the Seahawks should already think about their future. At 32 years old and a free agent, Smith will likely look for a big paycheck in the offseason. This means that Seattle might need to address the quarterback position earlier than expected.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, the 2023 class is full of good quarterbacks. An option that could be available at No. 5 is Will Levis out of Kentucky.

In 2022, he completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. With his help, the Kentucky Wildcats were ranked in the top 10 at some points in the past season. They had wins against three ranked teams, including against their SEC foe Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Levis is the player with perhaps the strongest arm among quarterbacks in the 2023 draft. At 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, he can absorb contact and fight for extra yardage.

2. Myles Murphy, Clemson, DL

If the Seahawks decide not to go with a quarterback, the other area they should address is the defensive line. Poona Ford is set to enter free agency, and a couple of other linemen will be on a contract year.

An intriguing name that should be available at No. 5 is Myles Murphy out of Clemson. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, the defensive end has the size, length and explosion to be an impactful edge rusher right away.

This past season, Murphy had 40 tackles with 22 being solo, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. Most importantly, he was a First-team All-ACC member and had 6.5 sacks. For his collegiate career, he totaled 17.5 sacks.

Seattle had one of the worst rushing defenses in the league. The team allowed 2,554 yards on the ground, placing the Seahawks in the bottom three in the category. With Ford potentially leaving, a new and young defensive lineman could come in handy.

Adding Murphy could help Seattle in that department. He has the potential of being a defensive end on a 3-4 scheme or even a 4-3 EDGE. Either way, Murphy can be a Threat that will limit the ground game by opponents or force bad throws and sacks.

1. Bryan Bresee, Clemson, DL

What the Seahawks will do with their No. 20 picks will heavily depend on what they do at No. 5. In this scenario, the team selected Levis in their first pick, which means it still needs some improvement on defense. In the end, the defensive line remains an area of ​​concern regardless of what they do in the draft due to Ford’s situation.

At No. 20, a defensive lineman that will likely be available is coincidentally one of Murphy’s teammates at Clemson. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Bryan Bresee is a player with size, quickness and toughness, all of which are valuable in the NFL. The problem is that he has some history of injuries (most notably, an ACL injury in 2021) that can make some teams pass on him. Still, when healthy, the defensive lineman brings up the heat.

In just eight games this season, Bresee had 15 tackles with nine solos, one pass deflection and 3.5 sacks. Despite his limited time on the field, he still earned Second-team All-ACC honors. This marked the third straight year he received an all-conference, including a first-team honor in 2020.

Bresee has many strengths that could attract many franchises despite his injuries. The 2022 season showed he can still play at a high level. He might need some time to fully adjust to the NFL level, but teams might regret passing on him in the first round. Bresee can be a starter in Week 1 of the 2023 season, so Seattle could think about him at No. 20.