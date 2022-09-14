3-day meet on south Asian literature, culture concludes

Hyderabad: The Inaugural session of a 3-day International Conference on ‘Globalizing South Asian ‘Regional’ Literature: Socio-Cultural Perspective’ was organized by the Center for Comparative Literature (CCL), School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad at the Zakir Hussain Complex Hall , University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday.

The Inaugural session of the 3-day International Conference, funded with the support of the Institute of Eminence (IoE) was chaired by Prof V Krishna, Dean, School of Humanities.

The Inaugural session Speaker, Sivek Shanbhag, an eminent and well-known Kannada writer, was introduced by Prof AS Dasan, University of Mysore. Vivek spoke about his journey of being a creative writer and how his work is being translated into different languages, including English.

Earlier Prof Sowmya Dechamma, Head, Center for Comparative Literature welcomed the gathering. Prof J Bheemaiah, Conference Coordinator gave an overview of the conference’s themes and the significance of holding such a gathering. They discussed the significance of regional literature, the significance of South Asian literature in particular, and the importance of translation in bringing regional literature to the global audience. He also discussed how regional literature is not given national status or acceptance in the international literary community.

Dr Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Assistant Professor at Center for Comparative Literature proposed a vote of thanks.