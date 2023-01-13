3-day Bhopal Lit Fest from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Author, industrialist and philanthropist Govind Dholkia will inaugurate the fifth edition of the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Friday. He is the author of the book, Diamonds are Forever, So are Morals.

Author of Maps and Milestone and former IAS Officer Sanjeev Chopra will be the special guest. Chopra will deliver a keynote address on – The Making and Remaking of India’s Boundaries.

The first day of the three-day fest, organized by Society for Culture and Environment, will begin with the inauguration of Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe’s art exhibition and Gundecha Bandhu’s vocal recital.

It will be followed by the sessions like Devdasis – The Woman of Pride with Lakshmi Vishwanathan as key speaker, Making Literature LGBTQ Neutral with speakers Kalki Subramanian and Onir Dhar. Session on Creating a Private Museum, Challenges and Thrills will be addressed by founder of Museo Camera, Aditya Arya. The key speaker at the session on sustainable architecture will be architect Christopher Benninger.

The first day event will end with a session on Intertwining Lives, audio-visual talk on Hindi Cinema and Music with Sathya Saran, ex-editor Femina. About 85 writers including former ambassadors, bureaucrats, environmentalists, artists and celebrities from other fields will exchange ideas. There will be discussions on the topics of A Scientist’s Vision for a New India, Diamonds are Forever, Making India a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy, The Art of Writing Prize Winning Short Stories, Flying Around the World and Women in Love.

