3 college basketball players to keep an eye on for the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder are currently 11-15, if the season ended today their draft pick would sit at the 7th slot, with plenty of games ahead of them. The College basketball season is well underway as conference play is about to tip off and before you know it, it will be time for March Madness.

No one knows how many games the Oklahoma City Thunder will win the rest of the way, or how their draft position will shake out. What we do know is that the 2023 NBA Draft is incredibly deep. From people I have talked to, I have heard “7-8 players” be the answer when I ask how many prospects could be franchise players. Note: Defining franchise players in this context was how many players in this draft can be a top three members of an organization?

Three names to watch in college basketball the rest of the way as the OKC Thunder prepare for the loaded 2023 NBA Draft

The College Basketball season is roughly a month old, and we have seen key players light it up, return from injury, and in some cases stumble a bit out of the gate. Now, as the season reaches the night-in and night-out grind of conference play as the turn of the calendar year is near, is when some of the most valuable Scouting is done.

In this article Let’s look at three big names to watch for the rest of the College Basketball season when you have some spare time to click away from the association and check in on the next wave of NBA talent.