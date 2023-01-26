3 Class of 2024 Hugh Freeze QB targets

Hugh Freeze has the entire state of Alabama scouted out for the Auburn football Class of 2024, doing the recruiting legwork many felt was absent under the last regime. Freeze has his eyes on a trio of quarterbacks who could add depth to a future QB room that just got a crystal ball for Class of 2024 Langston Hughes signal-caller Air Noland.

First, there’s the Montgomery product and highest-ranked prospect of the trio, KJ ​​Jackson. Leading St. James to the Class 3A Alabama state championship on December 1, Jackson had 42 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, and an additional six rushing touchdowns in 2022 as a junior. The big-armed Jackson is projected to become a 5-star by the end of high school.

Next, there’s Baker product Josh Flowers from the Mobile area. Ranked higher than Jackson in 247Sports’ composite rankings, Flowers was a 2022 AL.com Coastal Alabama All-Region Football Team quarterback. Flowers is high on Arkansas, but Freeze has a knack for turning the attention towards his Tigers.

Finally, there’s Kamari McClellan out of Pinson. McClellan led Clay-Chalkville to a region championship in October and has Georgia Tech on his trail.

Hugh Freeze only looking at particular prospects for Auburn football

Hugh Freeze wants to make sure he knows personally how well a Recruit can throw, making the call to bring in Hank Brown over Cadillac Williams’ Recruit Keyone Jenkins, who is now staying home to play for FIU.

“I’m big on not signing a quarterback that I haven’t seen throw,” Freeze said in December to justify that move. “I’ve seen (Brown) make every throw you can make. He has an NFL arm. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

As Freeze continues to make sweeping changes across the depth chart, quarterback is a position that seems tailored to the most potential change given the Auburn football coach’s comments. Bryan Harsin’s Recruit Adrian Posse has already de-committed and you have to wonder what the future holds for Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner, who were not brought in by Freeze personally.