3 Chandler artists in annual ‘Hills tour’ this month

GetOut Staff

Three Chandler artists will exhibit their work in the Sonoran Arts League’s Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour this month.

The popular exhibit runs from 10 am to 5 pm Nov. 18-20 and Nov. 25-27.

Sandy Ashbaugh, founder of Ocotillo Artists Group in Chandler, and fellow members Carol McDonald and Phil Webster are participating artists in the 26th annual event.

This year over 170 artists will be showing and selling their artwork in 47 studios in the Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek area.

It’s the first time Ashbaugh and Webster are taking part, and McDonald’s second.

Ashbaugh will be in Pat’s Glass Studio #20, 26420 N. 82nd St., Scottsdale; Webster joins J. Bruce Studio #4, 7162 E. Stevens Road, Cave Creek; and McDonald Returns to Hummingbird Haven Studio #8, 8601 E. Carefree Drive, Carefree.

“Ashbaugh uses traditional hand building methods of slab construction and graffito when working in clay, and handcrafts ceramic saké sets, functional and statement wall pieces in bold colors with a modern twist,” said Chandler author-artist Laurie Fagen.

A classically trained violinist, Ashbaugh obtained her fine arts degree from Florida Atlantic University and has been working in clay for more than 30 years.

She draws inspiration from architectural and interior design elements, like those from the Bauhaus movement, Frank Lloyd Wright and Frank Gehry.

“My music background also resonates throughout my work,” she added. “It imparts a lyrical quality that speaks of beauty and Harmony with Classical proportions.”

Ashbaugh also displays her work at The Finer Arts Gallery in Cave Creek.

Info: sandyashbaugh.com

Fagen calls Webster “a self-taught artist fulfilling a lifelong love affair with geometric form.”

“His creations lie at the intersections of Mathematical patterns and shapes, historical design traditions, Sacred geometry and modern technology,” she said, adding:

“He takes ancient geometric traditions – particularly, in recent years, Islamic geometric patterns – and combines them with modern Mathematical concepts like fractals and polyhedra to create unique, contemporary art and sculptural décor in a variety of mediums including pencil, pen, ink and watercolor ; laser-cut wood, paper and acrylic; and digital prints on paper, canvas, and metal.

“My goal is to create works that Capture the Essence of these traditions but with a modern twist, and to bring Meditative order, beauty and peace into People’s private spaces,” said Webster, who lives in Liv Avenida.

He showed an early flair for math, science and music, and studied Mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating with a degree in brain and Cognitive science with a minor in music.

He also did graduate work in jazz composition and vocal performance at Berklee College of Music. He continues to pursue both art and music while working in IT management.

Webster is a Sonoran Arts League juried member whose art has been exhibited in more than 40 shows worldwide.

Info: philwebsterdesign.com

McDonald, a Resident of the Vineyards, paints primarily in acrylics and is drawn to abstract art in vibrant colors and dynamic, flowing movements. She says the process is fluid and never the same.

“I paint for the Joy of painting … because it makes me happy,” she explains.

Her mother painted and guided McDonald during her younger years. As an adult, she squeezed in art classes between raising a family and working full time in administrative management roles in healthcare, real estate and finance.

After meeting her husband in 1999, art took a more serious role for McDonald.

She and her husband enjoy going to art shows and galleries and have collected artwork along the way. When retirement neared, her husband encouraged her to pursue her passion of painting.

“I’ve always been such a left-brained workaholic,” McDonald said, “and for the first time in my life, I have such peace! Painting excites me and calms me at the same time, and I get completely absorbed in the process.”

A juried member of the Sonoran Arts League, McDonald is also displaying her artwork at On The Edge Gallery in downtown Scottsdale.

Info: carolmcdonaldfineart.com,

Hidden in the Hills is considered Arizona’s largest and longest running studio tour, with free admission where the public can learn more about the artists in a self-guided tour over six days.

For maps and more artist information, visit sonoranartsleague.org/hidden-in-the-hills.