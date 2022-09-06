3 bold predictions for Broncos star in the 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is one of the finest quarterbacks in the NFL. Experts anticipate he will have a resurgent 2022 performance with a new team after a somewhat subpar 2021 season in Seattle. With the start of the new campaign approaching for the Denver Broncos, here are some Russell Wilson predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

First off, it’s just great that Wilson was able to leave Seattle. This was thanks to a deal that brought him to the Broncos and kicked off what was a wild offseason.

Remember that Wilson had only 2,875 yards in 2021 after posting back-to-back seasons of 4,000+ yards. His completion percentage plummeted to 65.2% (his lowest since 2017), and he had just 22 touchdowns (a five-year low), He also rushed for only 178 yards, a new career low and 335 yards less than the previous season.

His fans shouldn’t worry, though. He’s not about to tumble off a cliff. Wilson had a “mallet finger” injury in Week 5 and was out for three weeks. He even stated that he returned too soon, which hampered his performance on the field.

Recall that Wilson failed to pass for more than 260 yards from Week 3 until the end of the season. That won’t happen in a 2022 offense designed specifically for his playstyle. We’ve seen what he looks like when he’s cooking. Now, we get to watch it over the course of a whole season. Experts predict a major comeback for Wilson in 2022, and we should all be excited about it, too.

Having said that, here are three bold predictions for Broncos star Russell Wilson for the 2022 NFL season.

3. Russell Wilson will be an elite rushing QB

Wilson’s rushing attempts have been reduced in previous seasons. In 2021, he had a career-low 43 rushes. After running the ball at least 94 times in each of his first four NFL seasons, Wilson has only done it in one season out of his last six campaigns.

He should rediscover his rushing excellence once he goes back on the ground with the Broncos. Denver has a plethora of offensive weapons, and Wilson’s legs will be used more than they have been in recent seasons by the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson will scramble when he is forced to, but the Broncos will also deliberately plan some runs for him. Run-pass options with Javonte Williams should be a regular element of the Broncos’ game plan, as opponents will have a difficult time slowing down Denver’s skill position players.

Expect Wilson to carry the ball at least 85 times and gain at least 550 yards in 2022.

2. Wilson will throw past 40 TDs

Wilson had some outstanding receivers to throw the ball to during his time with the Seahawks. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were a couple of them, and that duo has evolved as one of the NFL’s top receiving tandems.

While those two are terrific, though, Wilson will also have an abundance of top-tier receivers at his disposal in the Mile High City. Cortland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler make up an outstanding receiving corps. The Broncos also have Albert Okwuegbunam taking over as the starting tight end. When given full-time reps out of the backfield, RB Javonte Williams also looked like the genuine deal. As such, Wilson should have little problem finding suitable targets for his passing prowess.

This all means that Wilson should reach a career-high in touchdown passes in 2022 with so many dynamic guys to pass to. In 2020, he set a new career high with 40. He will surpass that in 2022, especially with 17 games to play.

1. Wilson will lead the Broncos to 11+ wins

The Broncos have not entered the Playoffs since Peyton Manning announced his retirement after the club won the Super Bowl in 2015. This season, that slump should come to an end.

Denver also hasn’t won more than 10 games since Manning’s retirement, but that should also come to an end with Wilson at the helm. He will lead the Broncos to at least 11 victories and a postseason appearance in 2022.

It will be difficult to win the AFC West with the division being so loaded, but the Broncos will undoubtedly be in the mix. In 2022, he should be able to defeat every club in the division at least once and win a spot for the Broncos in the playoffs.

When that happens, Wilson might even win NFL MVP.