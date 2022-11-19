3 Bold Predictions against Rutgers

It’s crazy to think that we only have two Saturdays left in the 2022 season. Penn State Football has a tremendous chance to finish better than most expected this season.

Penn State Football has dominated this series to the tune of a 25-1 record. The last time Rutgers defeated a Penn State team was over 30 years ago in 1988. Since then, the series has been completely dominated by the Nittany Lions.

On paper, the Matchup between Penn State and Rutgers is very one-sided. Penn State will have the advantage at virtually every position besides punter (no disrespect to Barney Amor).

Bold Prediction #1

Freshman Wide Receivers get loose and score two touchdowns.

Penn State Football learned before Saturday’s game that it would be without leading receiver Parker Washington for the rest of the season. While the injury will hamper the Penn State offense, it will also give the freshmen receivers on the roster a chance to have a big game.

With Washington out, we can expect that freshmen Omari Evans, Kaden Saunders, Harrison Wallace III, and Liam Clifford should see plenty of snaps. This Talented group can Blow the top off of a defense.

We have seen the depth of this roster on the Offensive line and defense this season. Now it’s time for the Wide Receivers to show how deep their position group is.