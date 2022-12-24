3 biggest priority 2023 recruits post-Early Signing Period

There likely won’t be a ton of movement for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class after the conclusion of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 23. Texas rounded out the 2023 signing class this week with 23 high school recruits in the mix.

Two of the 23 commitments to the Longhorns 2023 class arrived during the Early Signing Period. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns picked up the highly touted four-star Skyridge (UT) edge rusher/outside linebacker Tausili Akana on the first signing day (Dec. 21).

And then, the Longhorns hauled in a commitment from the explosive four-star former Louisville Cardinals pledge and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Texas was able to sign both Akana and Moore on the same day that each Recruit committed to the 2023 class.

What’s next for the remaining priority 2023 Texas football recruits?

With the Early Signing Period now in the books for the Longhorns 2023 class, we can look ahead to the limited remaining priority recruits for this cycle. It is also a time to look at what’s ahead for the Longhorns in the 2023 NCAA Transfer Portal class, not to mention the building of the 2024 recruiting class.

The activity on the recruiting trail will slow down a bit in the next few weeks. But the world of the transfer Portal and NIL means there isn’t much slowing down at any point between the Dec. 5 window until a few weeks after the conclusion of spring ball.

Here’s a look at where the Longhorns stand with the three biggest remaining priority recruits after the conclusion of the Early Signing Period.