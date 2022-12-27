3 best transfer Landing spots for WR Agiye Hall

The latest former Texas football player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal heading into the 2023 offseason is redshirt freshman wide receiver Agiye Hall. After leaving the team last week, Hall announced on social media on Dec. 26 that he would be Entering the transfer portal.

Hall will now be seeking his third school in the last two years. It is also the second consecutive offseason that he has entered the portal. Hall spent his true freshman campaign in 2021 playing for head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. And then, Hall spent the 2022 regular season playing for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

Throughout his brief stint at Texas, Hall received limited reps. He took Offensive snaps in four games while raking in one catch for seven yards and no touchdowns.

And the brief stint for Hall on the Forty Acres had some turbulence. He was suspended from the team during the preseason for a parking incident. At one point in the season, Sark mentioned that it would be best to redshirt Hall for this campaign.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the next steps are for Hall at this point as he’s trying to find his third school out of the portal.

Transfer destinations for former Texas football WR Agiye Hall

Here’s a look at three possible transfer destinations for Hall out of the Portal heading into the 2023 offseason.

Purdue

One of the first possible Landing spots out of the Portal that has some real Buzz surrounding Hall is the same place that former junior Texas quarterback Hudson Card chose as his next stop on Dec. 26, the Purdue Boilermakers. A lot of the Buzz is coming about linking Hall to Card and the Boilermakers because of one tweet reply.

Hall responded to Card’s post on social media on Dec. 26 by saying “the man with the plan”. There is an idea going around social media and some message boards that Hall could want to follow Card to West Lafeyette to be a part of the program that new head Coach Ryan Walters is building at Purdue.

But that is essentially all built around speculation from what we can tell at the moment.

There is a past connection, though, for Hall on the Purdue coaching staff. New Purdue OC Graham Harrell was on the Offensive staff with the USC Trojans when that program was recruiting Hall out of Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, FL.

The combination of the connections with the likes of Harrell and Card along with the opportune air raid offense that Hall could play in at Purdue could be enough to make something happen here if there is interest from both sides. But that is the key here, there has to be interest from both sides.