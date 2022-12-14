3 Awards NBA must add to regular season Accolades

Now that the NBA has officially rebranded and renamed all of the individual awards being handed out for regular season achievements, this could open the door for other accolades to be added moving forward.

Given that so many players have impacted the game in different ways, this could be an opportunity for more trophies to be awarded in upcoming seasons. With so many players already being honored with these awards, it’d only be logical to keep this tradition going by paying Homage to more greats. So without further ado, Let’s take a look at three Awards the NBA must add to their regular season Accolades in the future.

3. LeBron James Award (Most Versatile Player)

This award would be given to the player that best exemplifies a versatile and relentless skillset on a nightly basis. All throughout his NBA career, LeBron James has shown an innate ability to play and guard every position on the floor. While doing so, he’s made game-altering plays on both ends of the court countless times.

Despite the fact that he’s still in the process of cementing his place among the league’s Greatest players of all-time, King James has never ceased to amaze us with his unique and unmatched style of play. With that, the LeBron James Award would be the perfect award to include for any player that consistently showcases his level of versatility throughout the season.

2. Tim Duncan Award (Most Valuable Leader)

During his time in the league, Tim Duncan was known for being a Humble leader both on and off the court. His leadership style may have been a bit unorthodox with him not being the most vocal person to be around. However, between his dedication to his team, the game, and improving his craft, and more importantly winning titles, this is what sets him apart from the competition.

He was truly a one-of-a-kind player who always let his game do the talking for him, which in turn won over the respect of his teammates and coaches. Duncan was not a flashy player by any means, but his voice was a respected one in the locker room and the huddle. Whether he was forming a Lethal 1-2 Punch with David Robinson or a part of a dominant Big 3 with Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, Duncan was always able to put his ego aside when the game was on the line.

The Big Fundamental figured out how to win by Mastering the basics, and he spent the entirety of his career with one franchise which seems like a rarity nowadays. Duncan’s commitment to winning and making everyone around him a better player is exactly why the Most Valuable Leader would have to be named after him.

1. Stephen Curry Award (Offensive Player of the Year)

As the man responsible for revolutionizing the sport of basketball with the 3-point craze, Stephen Curry took the league by storm and became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history. Aside from his smooth shooting stroke and ability to knock down the 3-ball with ease, Curry has been able to score in a multitude of ways and is an absolute force of nature on the Offensive end.

With his elite handles, Curry’s able to finish at the rim or settle for a floater, teardrop, or mid-range jumper whenever he so chooses. The way he can improvise and continually find new ways to score isn’t something that can be taught and at times makes him seem merely unstoppable.

Add to that his superhuman stamina that allows him to get open and create scoring opportunities for his teammates as well. If there were to be an Offensive Player of the Year award included in the regular season accolades, then there’s no denying that Chef Curry is the one who’d get priority in having this prestigious award named in his honor.